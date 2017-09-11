Victorious Cork camogie team given warm reception on return to Leeside
After paying a visit to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin with the O’Duffy Cup, Cork’s triumphant All-Ireland camogie champions have received a rapturous welcome on their return to Cork.
Historic captain Rena Buckley and last minute hero Julia White lead the celebrations as a large crowd in the city welcomed the Cork ladies back home.
.@CorkCamogie @imperialcork @officialgaa #iestaff via @cathshan pic.twitter.com/FirVy0Xrhp— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) September 11, 2017
The Irish Examiner’s Catherine Shanahan was on hand to capture some of the sights and sounds.
Corcaigh abú well done the wimmin @CorkCamogie @officialgaa @corkcitycouncil #iestaff see Rena carry the cup pic.twitter.com/ufA6mV5Gg6— Catherine Shanahan (@cathshan) September 11, 2017
Jamie Forde savouring the moment #iestaff @corkcamogie pic.twitter.com/444yQKFohE— Catherine Shanahan (@cathshan) September 11, 2017
Simply the best @CorkCamogie @imperialcork #iestaff pic.twitter.com/WthmJVNUjM— Catherine Shanahan (@cathshan) September 11, 2017
Rena Buckley says it's not the size of the fight in the dog @CorkCamogie #iestaff pic.twitter.com/JjWw04Tu9Z— Catherine Shanahan (@cathshan) September 11, 2017
