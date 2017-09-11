Victorious Cork camogie team given warm reception on return to Leeside

After paying a visit to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin with the O’Duffy Cup, Cork’s triumphant All-Ireland camogie champions have received a rapturous welcome on their return to Cork.

Historic captain Rena Buckley and last minute hero Julia White lead the celebrations as a large crowd in the city welcomed the Cork ladies back home.

The Irish Examiner’s Catherine Shanahan was on hand to capture some of the sights and sounds.

Full report to follow ...
KEYWORDS: Cork, Camogie, GAA

 

