Vettel wins Brazilian Grand Prix despite thrilling comeback from Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) won the Brazilian Grand Prix today.
Lewis Hamilton delivered a world champion's fightback from last to fourth however after crashing out in qualifying yesterday.
INITIAL CLASSIFICATION (LAP 71/71)— Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2017
Here's how they finished at the #BrazilGP 🇧🇷#F1 pic.twitter.com/gr8MjyFWTq
Vettel won for the first time since the summer break after he edged past pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas with a gutsy move at the opening corner.
But it was Hamilton's sensational canter through the field which stole the show at the penultimate round of his title-winning year.
The Briton, who even led the race at one stage, took the chequered flag just 0.8 seconds adrift of third-placed Kimi Raikkonen.
