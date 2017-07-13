Venus Williams has beaten Johanna Konta in Wimbledon semi-finals

Johanna Konta's Wimbledon dream went up in smoke as she was beaten in the semi-finals by an inspired Venus Williams.

Konta was hoping to become Britain's first female singles champion in 40 years at SW19 but Williams proved a class above and sealed a 6-4 6-2 victory.

The British number one had two break points at the end of the opening set but failed to capitalise and instead it was Williams who broke the very next game. The American never looked back.

Williams goes through to her ninth singles final at Wimbledon where she will face Spain's Garbine Murguruza on Saturday for the chance to win her eighth grand slam title.