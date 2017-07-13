Venus Williams at Wimbledon through the years

Venus Williams is through to a Wimbledon final for the first time since 2009, when she lost to sister Serena Williams.

The 37-year-old American has battled injuries and health problems, most notably the autoimmune disease Sjogren's syndrome, and at times her game has suffered badly.

But after beating Johanna Konta she is within sight of a sixth title at the All England Club, with Spain's Garbine Muguruza standing in her way.

Here is a look at how Williams has fared at Wimbledon in the years since her last appearance in a final:

2010: TSVET'S ALL, FOLKS

After four straight-sets wins, Williams' campaign came to a shuddering halt with a 6-2 6-3 quarter-final defeat to world number 82 Tsvetlana Pironkova. She dismissed talk of retirement and said: "At this time I feel like I'm playing great tennis, but obviously I have to avoid having days like this."

2011: REPEAT SHOW

Lightning struck twice for Williams, as she again met Pironkova at the quarter-final stage and again lost 6-2 6-3. It was a tough day for the Williams family, as Serena bowed out to Marion Bartoli too. Venus said: "My loss today is my own doing, but I feel positive because I'm still playing great tennis and my game's just going better and better, obviously except for this round."

2012: EARLY EXIT

A 6-1 6-3 defeat to Elena Vesnina in the first round was a tough one to take. Struggling off the court with health issues, Williams also found it tough going on the grass. She said: "I feel like I am a great player. I am a great player. Unfortunately, I had to deal with circumstances that people don't normally have to deal with in this sport."

2013: STAYING AWAY

Williams missed the tournament because of a back injury, meaning that for the first time since her 1997 debut she was absent.

2014: PET CHOP

There was no shame in losing a Centre Court classic, with Williams edged out in the third round by Petra Kvitova, losing 5-7 7-6 (7/2) 7-5 in two and a half hours. "It's a shame there had to be a loser in this match and more of a shame that it had to be me," Williams said. Kvitova went on to take the title.

2015: THE ULTIMATE CHAMPION

Venus Williams bowed to her "ultimate champion" sister Serena on 'Manic Monday', losing out 6-4 6-3. "The level she's playing at is unprecedented," said Venus. "She's a champion. What else could you say about that - the ultimate champion."

2016: SO NEAR

Williams showed amazing steel to come through five tough matches on her way to the semi-finals, but the 36-year-old found Angelique Kerber playing the best tennis of her career and was knocked out 6-4 6-4 by the German. Williams insisted she paid no attention to the passing of time, saying: "When you're an athlete, you're not out here thinking about your age. You're thinking about what can you accomplish. I'm in a good place."

via GIPHY