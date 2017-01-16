Valtteri Bottas: Why did Mercedes want him and can he challenge new team mate Lewis Hamilton?

Mercedes have confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will team up with Lewis Hamilton for the new Formula One season after world champion Nico Rosberg’s surprise retirement.

Bottas’s move to the world champions is sure to spark many questions, so here are some answers.

Bottas has finally been hired by Mercedes, but what do we know about him?

(David Davies/PA)

Bottas, 27, made his grand prix debut for Williams back in 2013. He partnered Felipe Massa – the Brazilian who missed out on winning the world championship by a single point to Hamilton in 2008 – for three years and comfortably out-scored and out-performed his team-mate.

The Finn’s impressive displays encouraged Ferrari to move for him as a replacement for Kimi Raikkonen in the summer of 2015, but Williams blocked their swoop.

Bottas is yet to win, or record a pole position in Formula One, but has appeared on the podium on nine occasions.

Why did Mercedes want Bottas?

(David Davies/PA)

A move for McLaren’s Fernando Alonso, the two-time world champion, or Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, a winner of four titles, would no doubt have provided a blockbuster driver line-up.

However, following Hamilton’s fractious relationship with Rosberg, Mercedes have opted for a driver who is likely to provide greater stability within the team, as well as possessing the speed and skill required to cement their position as the sport’s number one constructor.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is a long-term admirer of Bottas, and he was also part of the Finn’s management group.



Why has it taken so long for the deal to be announced?

(David Davies/PA)

Bottas was swiftly earmarked as Mercedes’ number one option to replace Rosberg, but a number of factors contributed to the announcement coming 45 days after the German’s retirement.

Williams first needed to find a suitable and experienced head to fill Bottas’ position. Lance Stroll, the 18-year-old rookie, had already been confirmed by Williams for 2017, and Martini, the team’s title sponsor and alcohol giants, required at least one driver over 25 – Massa’s decision to return freed up Bottas to leave.

Secondly, Mercedes supply engines to Williams, and the British team will have negotiated an improved deal in order to release Bottas from his contract.

Finally, Paddy Lowe, the technical guru who has played an integral role in Mercedes’ recent success, was placed on garden leave last week, with Williams now expected to be his next destination.

Is Bottas good enough to challenge Hamilton?

(David Davies/PA)

The Finnish driver has been touted as a future world champion by Williams, and after joining Mercedes, the sport’s dominant team, we will get the chance to see if he can live up to that billing.

Hamilton will be desperate to make amends for missing out on the title to Rosberg last year, and the Briton, widely acknowledged as one of the best drivers in the sport’s history, also has the advantage and experience of being with Mercedes since 2013.

Bottas may have impressed at Williams, but he will face a tall order to match the Briton.