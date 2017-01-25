Usain Bolt's been stripped of his triple-triple due to a team-mate and people are very angry

Usain Bolt has lost his 4×100 metres relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a result of Jamaica team-mate Nesta Carter being disqualified for a doping violation.

It means that through no fault of his own, the sprinting superstar can no longer claim to hold the “triple triple” – just two triples and one double instead.

That’s still an incredible feat but probably won’t feel like it to Bolt right now.

Poor Usain Bolt. That's so unfair, just because a Team mate was stupid enough to Cheat. Usain Bolt worked hard for that. 😱 — Alex Phillips® (@ItsAlexOkay_) January 25, 2017

Poor @usainbolt



Punished for someone else's cheating 🙆🏿‍♂️ — Msimeki Nkatingi® ™ (@iAMsimeki) January 25, 2017

How mad would you be if you were Usain bolt right now — Cal (@Callumdeegan88) January 25, 2017

You just know that Usain Bolt wants to drop kick #NestaCarter right now for being stripped of Beijing Relay Gold! So unfair he's penalised 😡 — Nicole Reece (@Gloss80) January 25, 2017

Imagine a major part of your legacy being shattered by one selfish cheat #UsainBolt — Jack (@Jaack_Street) January 25, 2017

It also means Bolt is no longer joint top of the all-time Olympic track and field gold medals list.

The day when 'Triple Triple' becomes 'Two Triples & One Double'.



Feeling sorry for #UsainBolt, doesn't deserve it. — wojtek majka (@wojch) January 25, 2017

But despite the controversy there’s no doubt in a lot of people’s minds that he’s still the greatest.

Very disappointing to hear about @usainbolt being stripped of a 2008 medal due to a teammate's actions #stillthegreatest 🇯🇲 — April Jackson (@AprilJJackson) January 25, 2017

Usain Bolt is no longer a triple triple Olympian all thanks to Nesta Carter's failed dope test. He's still Olympic's track and field best! — Chinatu Jon (@ChinatuJon) January 25, 2017

The 31-year-old Carter ran the first leg in the 4×100 metres relay in Beijing, helping Jamaica to a new world record of 37.10 seconds and Bolt to his third Olympic gold medal.

But the International Olympic Committee has now stripped the Jamaicans of that victory after a re-analysis of Carter’s anti-doping sample tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Fans are taking one piece of positivity from it though – does this mean we’ll be seeing Bolt in Tokyo?