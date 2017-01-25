Usain Bolt's been stripped of his triple-triple due to a team-mate and people are very angry

Back to Sport Home

Usain Bolt has lost his 4×100 metres relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a result of Jamaica team-mate Nesta Carter being disqualified for a doping violation.

It means that through no fault of his own, the sprinting superstar can no longer claim to hold the “triple triple” – just two triples and one double instead.

That’s still an incredible feat but probably won’t feel like it to Bolt right now.

It also means Bolt is no longer joint top of the all-time Olympic track and field gold medals list.

But despite the controversy there’s no doubt in a lot of people’s minds that he’s still the greatest.

The 31-year-old Carter ran the first leg in the 4×100 metres relay in Beijing, helping Jamaica to a new world record of 37.10 seconds and Bolt to his third Olympic gold medal.

But the International Olympic Committee has now stripped the Jamaicans of that victory after a re-analysis of Carter’s anti-doping sample tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Fans are taking one piece of positivity from it though – does this mean we’ll be seeing Bolt in Tokyo?

KEYWORDS: SBTV, Athletics, Beijing, Nesta Carter, Olympics, Usain Bolt

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport