Usain Bolt loses Olympic gold after Jamaica team-mate's failed drug test
25/01/2017 - 14:51:52Back to Sport Home
Usain Bolt is no longer a triple-triple Olympic champion after his Jamaican sprint relay team-mate Nesta Carter was disqualified from the 2008 Games for failing a drugs test.
The 31-year-old Carter ran the first leg in the 4x100 metres relay in Beijing, helping Jamaica to a new world record of 37.10 seconds and Bolt to his third Olympic gold medal.
But the International Olympic Committee has now stripped the Jamaicans of that victory after a re-analysis of Carter's anti-doping sample tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.
