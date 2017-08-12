Usain Bolt guides Jamaica through to his farewell final in 4x100m relay

Usain Bolt started the final countdown to his retirement by guiding Jamaica through to the 4x100m relay final at the World Championships.

The eight-time Olympic champion anchored the squad to victory in the second heat at the London Stadium this morning.

Jamaica finished in 37.95 seconds - slower than Great Britain and the USA from the first heat - but will be expected to challenge for the podium in this evening's final - Bolt's last race of his career.

"For me it's hard to be sad because of the energy I am getting from the crowd, I just feel happy and blessed," Bolt said in a trackside interview.

"It's been brilliant, the energy in the stadium is outstanding. I knew it was going to be like this, I appreciate you guys coming out and supporting not just me but the whole World Championships."

Great Britain qualified second behind the USA in 37.76secs in the first heat with Talbot hunting a medal.

"Definitely, that's what we focus on, that's what we want to do. It's a great time to do it in front of a home crowd so hopefully we can do it this evening," he told the crowd during a trackside interview.