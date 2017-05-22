Usain Bolt carries Germaine Mason's coffin

A tearful Usain Bolt was a pallbearer at friend Germaine Mason's funeral on Sunday in Jamaica.

Former Great Britain high jumper Mason died last month when his motorbike crashed on the way home from a party with friends.

Family and friends, including Bolt and his Jamaica team-mate Nesta Carter, were in Kingston to pay their respects.

Usain Bolt distraught as he farewells Team GB's Germaine Mason in Jamaica: https://t.co/0I6mpiel7p pic.twitter.com/Ngj6781F11 — HuffPost UK (@HuffPostUK) May 22, 2017

Great Britain high jumper Germaine Mason is laid to rest as best friend Usain Bolt serves as a pallbearer https://t.co/2yFeULAGK1 pic.twitter.com/cj0VmBzH2n — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) May 21, 2017

USAIN BOLT DIGS GRAVE OF HIS FRIEND GERMAINE MASON https://t.co/1QQkWZikVt pic.twitter.com/JcUnHykU9S — Ewaoluwasblog (@ewaoluwasblog) May 16, 2017

Bolt, who had been pictured helping to dig Mason's grave, helped carry Mason's coffin at the Hagley Park Seventh Day Adventist Church in St Andrew.

Mason was born in Jamaica before switching allegiance to represent Great Britain, who he qualified for through his father David, in 2006.

He claimed silver at the Beijing Olympics, jumping 2.34 metres to finish behind Russian Andrey Silnov.

Mason is still the holder of the Jamaican national record in the high-jump.