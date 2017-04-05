US Masters golfers can skim their ball on the water and still hit the green

The Masters is one of the most serious sports events in the world, but before the tournament goes ahead, the golfers get to play around on the course a little bit.

And nowhere is that more evident than when the competitors attempt to skim the ball across the water, rather than avoiding its hazards entirely, ahead of the competition proper.

This is a sight to behold. First up, USA’s big hope, Jordan Spieth.

Watch @JordanSpieth skip the ball across the pond onto No. 16 green. #themasters pic.twitter.com/NRx2b4oHzL — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2017

Some nice work there – should putt for two.

Bubba Watson’s, meanwhile, JUST about made its way onto the grass.

Watch @bubbawatson use his driver to skip the ball across the pond onto No. 16 green. #themasters pic.twitter.com/6l0nKeSidE — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2017

Adam Hadwin also demonstrated some technique, guiding his effort to within about 10 feet.

Watch @ahadwingolf hit it close skipping the ball across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QHH1lq6IaU — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2017

Mackenzie Hughes went a little closer…

Watch @MacHughesGolf get closest to the pin skipping it across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/n3SrYegg0k — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2017

Branden Grace took two tries, but boy was it worth watching both.

Watch @BrandenGrace hit it close twice: through the air and skipping across the pond on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/LzyNEw0Y4I — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 4, 2017

And our favourite had to be this – a synchronised effort from current champion Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.

Tyrrell’s was better, Danny. You’re going to have to do better than that this week.