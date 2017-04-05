US Masters golfers can skim their ball on the water and still hit the green

Back to US Masters Sport Home

The Masters is one of the most serious sports events in the world, but before the tournament goes ahead, the golfers get to play around on the course a little bit.

And nowhere is that more evident than when the competitors attempt to skim the ball across the water, rather than avoiding its hazards entirely, ahead of the competition proper.

This is a sight to behold. First up, USA’s big hope, Jordan Spieth.

Some nice work there – should putt for two.

Bubba Watson’s, meanwhile, JUST about made its way onto the grass.

Adam Hadwin also demonstrated some technique, guiding his effort to within about 10 feet.

Mackenzie Hughes went a little closer…

Branden Grace took two tries, but boy was it worth watching both.

And our favourite had to be this – a synchronised effort from current champion Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton.

Tyrrell’s was better, Danny. You’re going to have to do better than that this week.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Golf, The Masters, sport

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport