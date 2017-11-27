US basketballer high-fives imaginary teammates after incredible 3-on-5 performance

A top NBA draft prospect has created some serious buzz with his performance in a 3-on-5 game this weekend, writes Stephen Barry.

Collin Sexton was one of only three Alabama players left on the court for the final 11 minutes of their clash with unbeaten Minnesota, but still managed to score 40 points.

The Crimson Tide’s entire seven-man bench was ejected from the game with nearly 14 minutes remaining after encroaching onto the court when a shemozzle broke out.

Then, one of the five remaining players was fouled out only two minutes later, followed by another player leaving with an ankle injury within a minute.

It all left Alabama 67-54 behind with 10:41 on the clock, a gap which grew to 15 points with 6:37 to go.

“This game is all but decided now…”

Not according to Sexton.

He fired in a trio of three-point jump shots and a driving two-point lay-up to bring the gap back to three, 83-80.

He even had a chance to tie the game before Minnesota finally managed to close out a tense 89-84 win.

Still, Sexton remained in high spirits until the end – high-fiving his imaginary teammates as he dropped two final free throws.

40 points in all and a 30-22 victory in an 11-minute game of 3-on-5… Sign that man up to the NBA!
By Stephen Barry

