US basketballer high-fives imaginary teammates after incredible 3-on-5 performance

A top NBA draft prospect has created some serious buzz with his performance in a 3-on-5 game this weekend, writes Stephen Barry.

Collin Sexton was one of only three Alabama players left on the court for the final 11 minutes of their clash with unbeaten Minnesota, but still managed to score 40 points.

The Crimson Tide’s entire seven-man bench was ejected from the game with nearly 14 minutes remaining after encroaching onto the court when a shemozzle broke out.

Alabama's ENTIRE BENCH was ejected vs Minnesota and they are now playing 5 on 3 😳 Young Bull and Big Jelly are still trading baskets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gnmGTM9TQf — Overtime (@overtime) November 26, 2017

Then, one of the five remaining players was fouled out only two minutes later, followed by another player leaving with an ankle injury within a minute.

This is what the Alabama basketball bench looks like right now in their game against the Gophers...everyone got ejected. pic.twitter.com/C35gSumNzU — Zach Halverson (@ZachHalverson) November 25, 2017

It all left Alabama 67-54 behind with 10:41 on the clock, a gap which grew to 15 points with 6:37 to go.

Attention: Alabama is currently down to only three players pic.twitter.com/EGFysMx386 — Deadspin (@Deadspin) November 25, 2017

“This game is all but decided now…”

Not according to Sexton.

He fired in a trio of three-point jump shots and a driving two-point lay-up to bring the gap back to three, 83-80.

Collin Sexton getting triple teamed and still manages to score pic.twitter.com/TOr8DYcP9v — Fundamentally Sound (@FundamentallySD) November 26, 2017

Check out that highlight reel!

Collin Sexton really scored 40 @ Barclays playing 3 on 5🤧🤧...league that young man! pic.twitter.com/TL9pVYOxZD — NJ Basketball (@NJHoopRecruit) November 26, 2017

He even had a chance to tie the game before Minnesota finally managed to close out a tense 89-84 win.

11/25/17. For 12 minutes of 5-on-3 basketball, Alabama came back and in 2-straight possessions had the chance to tie after being down double digits. You won't ever see basketball like that ever again in your life. #ForTimehop — AVstIn G. (@isureppin12) November 26, 2017

Still, Sexton remained in high spirits until the end – high-fiving his imaginary teammates as he dropped two final free throws.

I just lost my shit. Collin Sexton gives high fives to his invisible teammates after his free throw haha. #MINNvsBAMA pic.twitter.com/OtnnqN4vX4 — Kevin Marchina (@kg_holler) November 26, 2017

40 points in all and a 30-22 victory in an 11-minute game of 3-on-5… Sign that man up to the NBA!