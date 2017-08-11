Up and down round sees Rory McIlroy slip down US PGA leaderboard

Rory McIlroy began his second round with a moment of magic, but even a late rally saw him end it 10 shots off the lead in the 99th US PGA Championship.

McIlroy was in danger of missing the halfway cut for the fourth time in his last seven major appearances after dropping four shots in the space of five holes at Quail Hollow.

And although he birdied the next two and came agonisingly close to making it a hat-trick on the ninth, his final hole of the day, the 28-year-old's second successive 72 left him two over par.

Shane Lowry is also two over for the tournament after four holes of his second round.

Graeme McDowell is eight over after 17 and set to miss the cut, while Padraig Harrington is just about to tee off from eight over.

American Kevin Kisner had set the early halfway target at eight under par after his second straight 67, with Rickie Fowler his nearest challenger in the clubhouse on three under.

"I thought conditions were just as tough, if not tougher this morning, as they were yesterday," said McIlroy, whose only major victory when trailing after 36 holes came when he was two behind in the 2012 US PGA.

"I was battling. I was scrambling well to be under par for that back nine. I probably didn't quite hit it as well off the tee as I did yesterday and wasn't putting myself in positions where I could go at a lot of pins.

"I had a little bit of a mini-rally at the end which I needed, but the four bogeys on the front nine that's just down to being out of position off the tee and not being able to get it very close with my second shot.

"Hopefully (I can) tidy that up going into tomorrow, but obviously Kis is on fire right now. But take him out of the equation, I feel like I'm still right there in the tournament."

McIlroy admitted his situation could easily have been a lot worse, especially after he carved his second shot on the 591-yard 10th over the crowd and saw it bound down a cart path which runs along the side of the 11th.

The ball eventually came to rest just off the path and left the world number four with a seemingly impossible third shot from around 60 yards, but he produced a brilliant low pitch which bounced off the path, through a bunker and ran across the green before stopping on the fringe.

From there McIlroy chipped to two feet and holed for par, giving a wry smile and raising his eyebrows to members of the media as he made his way to the 11th tee.

"It was really the only option I had," McIlroy explained. "I dropped it in a pretty bad lie, so I couldn't carry it over the cart path. So I hit a six iron and just said, 'okay, I'll bounce it up the cart path and see where this goes'.

"Luckily it got out of the bunker and on to the other side. That could have been a six or a seven quite easily so to get away with a five, I actually felt pretty good about myself going to the next tee."

A birdie on the 15th helped McIlroy to the turn in 35, but he then bogeyed the second, third, fifth and sixth to lie outside the projected cut mark, before birdies on the seventh and eighth saw him safely through to the weekend.