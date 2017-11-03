Untimely death of Ireland Under 18 basketball ace, Liam Chandler

By Tony Leen

The country’s basketball community has been plunged into grief with the sudden death in Cork of Neptune and Ireland Under 18 starlet Liam Chandler.

Basketball Ireland has confirmed the untimely passing of the teenager, who played a key role in Neptune’s treble-winning campaign last season.

A Basketball Ireland statement lauded Liam’s "character, talent and commitment", underlining his prowess as an offensive and defensive rebounder.

"He played a huge part in Neptune’s Cup winning treble earlier this year, and on many occasions, wore the Irish jersey with pride at international tournaments and European Championships, most recently representing his country at Under 18 level in Estonia.

"Everyone at Basketball Ireland would like to extend sincere condolences to Liam’s family, friends, club, and team-mates.”

Neptune's Liam Chandler. Picture: INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Neptune’s Men’s Division One clash with Killorglin, and Brunell’s Superleague game against IT Carlow have been postponed as a mark of respect.

All Under 18 Cup fixtures scheduled for Neptune Stadium this weekend have also been postponed.

Minute’s silences and applause will take place in memory of Liam Chandler at all basketball events this coming weekend.