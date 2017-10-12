Unstoppable! Sam Bennett wins third stage in a row on Tour of Turkey

Ireland's Sam Bennett continued his blistering Tour of Turkey form with a third consecutive stage win, writes Stephen Barry.

Bennett is three wins from three and leads the general classification by 14 seconds, thanks to time bonuses, from Edward Theuns, who also finished second yesterday and third on day one.

The Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter's winning streak now extends back to last week's Münsterland Giro, where he beat Phil Bauhaus and past winners Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel in a sprint finish.

Today, he won by three bike-lengths from Theuns, crossing the line in 3 hours, 25 minutes and 25 seconds to retain his race leader's turquoise jersey.

3/3 Sam Bennett repite victoria en el #TUR2017 y consigue el triplete gracias al dominio del Bora pic.twitter.com/ff6EuqT04p — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) October 12, 2017

Bennett faces a challenging category one climb and category two climb to end tomorrow's stage - the toughest for sprinters of the six-day race, which concludes on Sunday in Istanbul.