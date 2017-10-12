Unstoppable! Sam Bennett wins third stage in a row on Tour of Turkey

Back to Sport Home

Ireland's Sam Bennett continued his blistering Tour of Turkey form with a third consecutive stage win, writes Stephen Barry.

Bennett is three wins from three and leads the general classification by 14 seconds, thanks to time bonuses, from Edward Theuns, who also finished second yesterday and third on day one.

The Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter's winning streak now extends back to last week's Münsterland Giro, where he beat Phil Bauhaus and past winners Andre Greipel and Marcel Kittel in a sprint finish.

Today, he won by three bike-lengths from Theuns, crossing the line in 3 hours, 25 minutes and 25 seconds to retain his race leader's turquoise jersey.

Bennett faces a challenging category one climb and category two climb to end tomorrow's stage - the toughest for sprinters of the six-day race, which concludes on Sunday in Istanbul.

Sam Bennett celebrates victory after winning yesterday's Stage 2 of the 53rd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2017. Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
KEYWORDS: sam bennett, cycling, tour of turkey

 

By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport