Unstoppable Portia Woodman leads Black Ferns to World Cup final

Wing Portia Woodman scored four tries as New Zealand cruised into the Women's Rugby World Cup final by crushing the United States 45-12 in Belfast.

Woodman proved unstoppable at the Kingspan Stadium, with the world number one-ranked nation crossing for seven tries.

The United States led early in the first-half following a Kris Thomas try that Alev Kelter converted, but once the Black Ferns found their rhythm, there was no stopping them.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman scores her third try. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

The four-time world champions took a third-minute lead when fly-half Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali touched down, and after their opponents briefly led, a Kendra Cocksedge penalty edged New Zealand back in front before she converted Woodman's opener to secure a 15-7 interval advantage.

A second Woodman score and Cocksedge penalty opened up a 16-point gap, and then New Zealand underlined their quality during a blistering final quarter that saw them claim four tries in 15 minutes.

Woodman added two more, then replacement hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate claimed another touchdown before Kelly Brazier completed an emphatic second-half display and Cocksedge converted.

New Zealand now go forward to Saturday's final, with the United States facing a third place play-off.