United sensed 'disadvantage' in early transfer deadline, says Mourinho

Jose Mourinho understands why Manchester United voted against closing the transfer window early and admitted it will put English clubs at a disadvantage in the market.

Premier League clubs voted in favour of shutting the window for buying players the Thursday before the 2018-19 season starts, though as things stand other competitions and leagues will still be able to buy players from the English top flight while their own windows remain open.

United were one of five clubs - along with neighbours Manchester City - to vote against the shortened window, even though Mourinho himself is in favour of the move from his perspective as a coach.

"Obviously when the decision is not uniform around Europe, we are opening an element of disadvantage for the English clubs," Mourinho said.

"That was the reason why Manchester United voted against it, because there is an element of disadvantage.

"There will be a moment where the market is closed for us but it is open for the others.

"Obviously they can come to the English clubs, they can buy players and they can leave English clubs without the possibility of a quick action, of a quick response, so it's another element of weakness.

"I hope, I expect, my club to be strong enough and powerful enough that when the market closes for us, we can also close our doors and say 'it doesn't matter (what) the offer (is), we've closed the market to buy and to sell'.

"I expect my club to be acting that way so we are going to reduce that element of weakness, but there are other English clubs that will be at risk."

AP