Ultimate Twitter banter: Bayern Munich 1 - Manchester United fan 0

We’ve got a Twitter battle for you, and it’s a corker.

With the Champions League knock-out stages just a week away, the competition’s official Twitter account naturally posted the schedule for next week’s first batch of round-of-16 games.

Which – again, naturally – one of Bayern Munich’s official accounts confidently posted a GIF of David Alaba and Franck Ribery dabbing.

But then things got interesting, when a Manchester United fan decided he wasn’t impressed with the Bayern players’ dance moves.

@FCBayernUS @ChampionsLeague for that dab alone you should be disqualified — MM (@MysteryMartial) February 6, 2017

Sadly for the United fan though, this rebuttal presented Bayern with an opportunity they were not going to miss.

. @MysteryMartial To Europa League? Looks like there's already enough dabbing down there. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oVwi9lpwLL — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 6, 2017

Oh snap.

Quite why the United fan chose to speak out with his team in Uefa’s secondary competition we don’t know – but then another Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen got involved too.

A clearly upset United fan then decided the only way he could deal with the whole ordeal better would be if English club Arsenal – who visit Bayern next week – can nab the points.

But incredibly Leverkusen were on hand again to support the team at the top of the Bundesliga.

@bayer04_en @FCBayernUS can't wait for this to explode when Arsenal beat them😭 — MM (@MysteryMartial) February 6, 2017

Of course Leverkusen’s intervention into the whole thing was met with some cynicism considering their current position is 9th in the Bundesliga.

But they weren’t going to let the haters get them down.

.@accountfm @MysteryMartial @FCBayernUS 9th in the Bundesliga, 1st in Twitter....best of times, worst of times 🙃 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 6, 2017

And, as a true mark of solidarity, Bayern showed they were very appreciative of their fellow German club’s support.

. @bayer04_en 9th in the Bundesliga, 1st in our Twitter hearts. pic.twitter.com/938eRo51sl — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 6, 2017

Hilarious and heart-warming – we told you it was a corker.