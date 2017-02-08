Ultimate Twitter banter: Bayern Munich 1 - Manchester United fan 0
We’ve got a Twitter battle for you, and it’s a corker.
With the Champions League knock-out stages just a week away, the competition’s official Twitter account naturally posted the schedule for next week’s first batch of round-of-16 games.
Next week... 😍 #MondayMotivation #UCL pic.twitter.com/Dtkrr5Ru1M— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 6, 2017
Which – again, naturally – one of Bayern Munich’s official accounts confidently posted a GIF of David Alaba and Franck Ribery dabbing.
. @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/juhcu6A8bP— FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 6, 2017
But then things got interesting, when a Manchester United fan decided he wasn’t impressed with the Bayern players’ dance moves.
@FCBayernUS @ChampionsLeague for that dab alone you should be disqualified— MM (@MysteryMartial) February 6, 2017
Sadly for the United fan though, this rebuttal presented Bayern with an opportunity they were not going to miss.
. @MysteryMartial To Europa League? Looks like there's already enough dabbing down there. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oVwi9lpwLL— FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 6, 2017
Oh snap.
Quite why the United fan chose to speak out with his team in Uefa’s secondary competition we don’t know – but then another Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen got involved too.
.@FCBayernUS @MysteryMartial— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 6, 2017
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y8LMs5cUvO
A clearly upset United fan then decided the only way he could deal with the whole ordeal better would be if English club Arsenal – who visit Bayern next week – can nab the points.
But incredibly Leverkusen were on hand again to support the team at the top of the Bundesliga.
@bayer04_en @FCBayernUS can't wait for this to explode when Arsenal beat them😭— MM (@MysteryMartial) February 6, 2017
.@MysteryMartial @FCBayernUS Chances look good 😂 pic.twitter.com/rpRYFgVEU9— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 6, 2017
Of course Leverkusen’s intervention into the whole thing was met with some cynicism considering their current position is 9th in the Bundesliga.
@bayer04_en @MysteryMartial @FCBayernUS How are Leverkusen laughing when they are 9th 😂— AFM 👤 (@accountfm) February 6, 2017
But they weren’t going to let the haters get them down.
.@accountfm @MysteryMartial @FCBayernUS 9th in the Bundesliga, 1st in Twitter....best of times, worst of times 🙃— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) February 6, 2017
And, as a true mark of solidarity, Bayern showed they were very appreciative of their fellow German club’s support.
. @bayer04_en 9th in the Bundesliga, 1st in our Twitter hearts. pic.twitter.com/938eRo51sl— FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) February 6, 2017
Hilarious and heart-warming – we told you it was a corker.
