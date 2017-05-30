Ulster sign former Munster loanee Jean Deysel

Ulster Rugby have announced the signing of Springbok back row Jean Deysel on a two-year deal.

Deysel spent the last three months of the season on loan at Munster where he featured heavily, including an appearance in the Pro 12 final.

The 32-year-old has four caps for South Africa and will join from the Sharks Super Rugby franchise where he made 156 appearances.

Pic: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

He made his Test debut against Italy in November 2009 and played in a further three Tests, all of which came during the 2011 Tri-Nations Series.

Deysel has also played in Japan, lining out for Toyota Verblitz at the conclusion of the 2014 Super Rugby season, before returning to the Sharks.

Ulster's Operations Director Bryn Cunningham was happy to secure the services of Deysel:

"I'm very pleased with this outcome as I think Jean will add real value to our squad both on and off the pitch. We had a sizeable list of potential targets, even at this late stage of the season, but we believed Jean would be the best fit because his attributes are exactly what we need moving forward.

"He is one of the strongest ball carriers in South African rugby and he really relishes the physical side of the game. He is abrasive and confrontational, with the ball and without the ball, as we have witnessed first-hand for Munster.

"Jean has captained the Sharks a number of times and that leadership ability and added experience will be important for us as we look to nurture some talented young forwards in our pathway."