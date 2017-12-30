Ulster name team to face Munster

The Ulster team has been announced for the sold-out New Year's Day clash against Munster at Kingspan Stadium (5.35pm).

Rob Herring has recovered from concussion and will captain the side for the Guinness PRO14 tie. Rodney Ah You (wrist) and Kyle McCall (shoulder) have returned from two-month injury lay-offs and will join their skipper in the front row.

Rob Herring

Alan O'Connor and Kieran Treadwell, who performed so well together in the back-to-back Champions Cup games versus Harlequins, are reunited in the second row.

Jean Deysel, who has also been out of action for over two months, is named at number 8, with Abbey Insurance Academy duo Nick Timoney and Greg Jones selected alongside the Springbok in the back row.

John Cooney and Christian Lealiifano are paired in the half back positions once again, while Stuart McCloskey and Louis Ludik will combine in midfield.

Rob Lyttle will make his first start of the season after being named on the left wing, as Craig Gilroy and Charles Piutau complete the starting XV.

A further two Academy players, Adam McBurney and Johnny McPhillips, are selected among the replacements.

Callum Black, Wiehahn Herbst, Robbie Diack and Matthew Rea will join McBurney as forward cover on the bench.

The experienced Paul Marshall and Andrew Trimble, both of whom have over 200 Ulster caps to their name, round off the match day 23.

Ulster team V Munster: (15-9): Charles Piutau; Craig Gilroy, Louis Ludik, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle; Christian Lealiifano, John Cooney;

(1-8): Kyle McCall, Rob Herring (captain), Rodney Ah You, Alan O'Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Greg Jones, Nick Timoney, Jean Deysel;

Replacements (16-23): Adam McBurney, Callum Black, Wiehahn Herbst, Robbie Diack, Matthew Rea, Paul Marshall, Johnny McPhillips, Andrew Trimble.