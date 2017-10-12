Ulster missing some big names for Champions Cup opener

Ulster have made three changes to their team for tomorrow night's Champions Cup opener against Wasps in Belfast.

Robbie Diack and Sean Reidy come into the back row, with captain Iain Henderson moving to the sec-ond-row.

Louis Ludik comes onto the wing in the place of Tommy Bowe who takes a place on the bench.

Irish internationals Rory Best, Craig Gilroy, Chris Henry and Jared Payne are among those listed unavailable for selection.

Ulster Rugby team to play Wasps:

(1-8): K McCall, R Herring, W Herbst, K Treadwell, I Henderson (captain), R Diack, S Reidy, J Deysel;

(9-15): J Cooney, C Lealiifano, J Stockdale, S McCloskey, L Marshall, L Ludik, C Piutau;

Replacements (16-23): J Andrew, C Black, R Ah You, M Rea, C Ross, P Marshall, P Nelson, T Bowe.

Unavailable for selection:

Rory Best (hamstring)

Marcell Coetzee (knee)

Craig Gilroy (back)

Chris Henry (larynx)

Rob Lyttle (shoulder)

Al O'Connor (concussion)

Jared Payne (headaches)

Dave Shanahan (hamstring)

Nick Timoney (ankle)

Schalk van der Merwe (shoulder)