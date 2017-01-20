Ulster make six changes for final Champions Cup pool game

Les Kiss has named his match day squad for Ulster's concluding Champions Cup pool game, against Union Bordeaux Bègles, at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Ulster's chances of progression to the knockout stages are all but gone following a 31-19 defeat at the hands of Exeter Chiefs on Sunday and there are six personnel changes to the starting XV that lost at Sandy Park.

Darren Cave starts at 13, alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Four of the changes come in the tight five as the front row injury crisis continues, with Hughes Insurance Academy props Ross Kane and Tommy O'Hagan adding their names to the lengthy injury list.

Jonny Simpson will make his first start for the Province at tighthead prop and will pack down alongside Ireland skipper Rory Best and Andy Warwick .

Robbie Diack and Franco van der Merwe will start together in the second row for the first time, while the loose forward trio of Iain Henderson, Chris Henry and Sean Reidy is retained.

Dave Shanahan and Paddy Jackson are named as halfback partners for the second consecutive week. Darren Cave is installed in the Ulster midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Tommy Bowe returns to the starting lineup on the right wing, with Andrew Trimble selected on the left flank and Charles Piutau reverting to fullback.

Your Ulster team has been selected for tomorrow's @ChampionsCup clash v @UBBrugby. Secure your ticket at https://t.co/98Jw14CnDc pic.twitter.com/F0GJ8VlTxT — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) January 20, 2017

Ulster team v Union Bordeaux Bègles at the Kingspan Stadium Saturday on January 21 - kick-off 1pm.

Ulster team: C Piutau, T Bowe, D Cave, S McCloskey, A Trimble (captain), P Jackson, D Shanahan; A Warwick, R Best, J Simpson, R Diack, F van der Merwe, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy;

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, B Herron, C Gilroy.