Ulster facing injury crisis ahead of Munster clash
28/12/2017 - 19:55:00
Ulster are facing into an injury crisis ahead of their Guinness PRO14 derby with Munster on New Years Day.
They’re set to be without as many as 10 players for the clash, as Les Kiss attempts to manage their workload during the Christmas period.
Irish internationals Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are unavailable, while the likes of Rory Best, Luke Marshall and Chris Henry are also ruled out.
Our team returned to training at the High Performance Centre today ahead of Ulster away on New Year's Day (5.35pm).— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 28, 2017
Full squad update ahead of the clash | https://t.co/vRBKLTN3lj#ULSvMUN #SUAF pic.twitter.com/v0Rg0hIZBc
