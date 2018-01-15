Ulster and Ireland winger Tommy Bowe to retire at the end of the year

Ireland and Ulster winger Tommy Bowe has announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Bowe has earned 69 caps for Ireland and played for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013.

The 33-year-old is likely to be out for another seven weeks with a shoulder injury sustained against Leinster earlier this month.

Bowe wrote a poem on Twitter on Monday, which read: "I’ve spent most of my career in Belfast, At first George said I wasn’t very fast, I eventually found my gears, Had some incredible years, But it’s time to tell you - this is my last!"

— Tommy Bowe (@TommyBowe14) January 15, 2018

The winger scored a try on his Ulster debut against Connacht in 2004 and later that same year marked his international debut with a try against the USA.

In 2008, he swapped Ulster for the Ospreys and the following year he helped Ireland to a Six Nations grand slam by registering the winning try in a decider against Wales.

Bowe returned to Ulster in 2012 and has gone on to score 150 points in his international career.

Ulster wrote on its official Twitter account: "Thanks for the memories, @TommyBowe14. Let’s finish this season with a few more special days!"