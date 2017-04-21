Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet is inspiring football fans to 'do something kind'

Back to Sport Home

The final tweet sent by former footballer Ugo Ehiogu before his death encouraged his followers to #dosomethingkind – and now people are doing just that.

The Tottenham under-23 coach suffered a cardiac arrest at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday, and died in the early hours of Friday morning.

In his final tweet Ehiogu relayed the story of giving a homeless person £10, and signed off with a hashtag people are now using to remember him and build a legacy around his name.

The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sheffield United, Rangers and England defender has inspired football fans with his words.

Ehiogu joined Spurs as a coach in 2014, and the club said in a statement his “immense presence will be irreplaceable”.

Shayon Harrison, who came through Tottenham’s youth team, described Ehiogu as “one of the most genuine and caring people” he had ever met.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, #dosomethingkind, Football, Tottenham, Ugo Ehiogu, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport