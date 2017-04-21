Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet is inspiring football fans to 'do something kind'

The final tweet sent by former footballer Ugo Ehiogu before his death encouraged his followers to #dosomethingkind – and now people are doing just that.

The Tottenham under-23 coach suffered a cardiac arrest at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday, and died in the early hours of Friday morning.

In his final tweet Ehiogu relayed the story of giving a homeless person £10, and signed off with a hashtag people are now using to remember him and build a legacy around his name.

Gave a homeless girl £10 last night in Dalston.She didn't ask or beg.Random impulsive act from me. Not gona lie. Felt good. #dosomethingkind — Ugo Ehiogu (@UgoEhiogu) March 29, 2017

The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sheffield United, Rangers and England defender has inspired football fans with his words.

Just gave £50 to my mate who is running London Marathon. Random impulsive act from me. Not gona lie. Felt good. #dosomethingkind #ugoehiogu https://t.co/cWyC9LjWnP — Alan Long (@AlanLong2) April 21, 2017

Today, #dosomethingkind to a stranger in memory of Ugo Ehiogu. May he rest in peace. — Chelsea Rumours (@ChelseaRumours) April 21, 2017

Maybe we should all #dosomethingkind to mark Ugo's life. It's Friday & still cold at night. Give @Shelter £10 or help a stranger. #COYS https://t.co/EpkwdodGYM — Iain Aitch (@iainaitch) April 21, 2017

Let some good come from the sad loss of Ugo and #dosomethingkind I am going to donate to our local homeless charity. — jon frost (@frostj1) April 21, 2017

Let's all remember Ugo Ehiogu, and #dosomethingkind today. What a remarkable player, man and coach he was. — Preben Walle (@Ohpebbles) April 21, 2017

Ugo's last tweet - perhaps we could all #dosomethingkind as a mark of respect not just today but every day #ugoehiogu https://t.co/UXcZRePTHg — corinne bailey (@corinnebailey) April 21, 2017

RIP Ugo, this world is so so cruel. Gone too young. Maybe we can all take a bit of inspiration from his final tweet and #dosomethingkind 💙 https://t.co/DblhzeXHSA — Emily 💙 (@kippaxgirlemily) April 21, 2017

Everyone should get #dosomethingkind trending for Ugo & spread the word that everyone should do little acts of kindness in his memory 💙💙 — LISA🦄 (@Lisa____xx) April 21, 2017

Ehiogu joined Spurs as a coach in 2014, and the club said in a statement his “immense presence will be irreplaceable”.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach. pic.twitter.com/sSU0yqVfyk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2017

Shayon Harrison, who came through Tottenham’s youth team, described Ehiogu as “one of the most genuine and caring people” he had ever met.