Ugo Ehiogu's final tweet is inspiring football fans to 'do something kind'
The final tweet sent by former footballer Ugo Ehiogu before his death encouraged his followers to #dosomethingkind – and now people are doing just that.
The Tottenham under-23 coach suffered a cardiac arrest at Spurs’ training ground on Thursday, and died in the early hours of Friday morning.
In his final tweet Ehiogu relayed the story of giving a homeless person £10, and signed off with a hashtag people are now using to remember him and build a legacy around his name.
Gave a homeless girl £10 last night in Dalston.She didn't ask or beg.Random impulsive act from me. Not gona lie. Felt good. #dosomethingkind— Ugo Ehiogu (@UgoEhiogu) March 29, 2017
The former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sheffield United, Rangers and England defender has inspired football fans with his words.
Just gave £50 to my mate who is running London Marathon. Random impulsive act from me. Not gona lie. Felt good. #dosomethingkind #ugoehiogu https://t.co/cWyC9LjWnP— Alan Long (@AlanLong2) April 21, 2017
Today, #dosomethingkind to a stranger in memory of Ugo Ehiogu. May he rest in peace.— Chelsea Rumours (@ChelseaRumours) April 21, 2017
Maybe we should all #dosomethingkind to mark Ugo's life. It's Friday & still cold at night. Give @Shelter £10 or help a stranger. #COYS https://t.co/EpkwdodGYM— Iain Aitch (@iainaitch) April 21, 2017
Let some good come from the sad loss of Ugo and #dosomethingkind I am going to donate to our local homeless charity.— jon frost (@frostj1) April 21, 2017
Let's all remember Ugo Ehiogu, and #dosomethingkind today. What a remarkable player, man and coach he was.— Preben Walle (@Ohpebbles) April 21, 2017
Ugo's last tweet - perhaps we could all #dosomethingkind as a mark of respect not just today but every day #ugoehiogu https://t.co/UXcZRePTHg— corinne bailey (@corinnebailey) April 21, 2017
RIP Ugo, this world is so so cruel. Gone too young. Maybe we can all take a bit of inspiration from his final tweet and #dosomethingkind 💙 https://t.co/DblhzeXHSA— Emily 💙 (@kippaxgirlemily) April 21, 2017
Everyone should get #dosomethingkind trending for Ugo & spread the word that everyone should do little acts of kindness in his memory 💙💙— LISA🦄 (@Lisa____xx) April 21, 2017
Ehiogu joined Spurs as a coach in 2014, and the club said in a statement his “immense presence will be irreplaceable”.
It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach. pic.twitter.com/sSU0yqVfyk— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2017
Shayon Harrison, who came through Tottenham’s youth team, described Ehiogu as “one of the most genuine and caring people” he had ever met.
One of the most genuine, and caring people I've ever met.— Shay (@ShayonHarrison) April 21, 2017
An honour to have been taught by you, not only as a player, but as a person.
🙏🏽UE pic.twitter.com/cxnOGn8u5z
