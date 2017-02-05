Ugly scenes as Huddersfield steal late win over Leeds

Head coaches David Wagner and Garry Monk were sent to the stands in stoppage time after angry scenes at the end of Huddersfield's 2-1 victory over Leeds.

Michael Hefele's dramatic 90th-minute winner sparked furious scenes on the touchline.

Town head coach Wagner raced down the touch line in celebration but clashed with opposite number Monk as he came back past the Leeds bench.

Players from both sides then got involved in the melee as referee Simon Hooper booked Leeds captain Liam Bridcutt and defender Pontus Jansson along with Elias Kachunga for Town.

Town went ahead through sub Izzy Brown with his first touch after coming on before Chris Wood equalised with his 21st of the season.

Leeds had the first effort on goal after just four minutes as they put the home side under pressure right from the start.

Wood got free down the left and cut inside only for his cross-shot to be beaten out by Danny Ward.

At the other end Collin Quaner, making his first start at home, was put through by Kasey Palmer but his low shot was saved by Rob Green.

Town went close shortly afterwards when Jansson tried to be clever in beating the on-rushing Quaner but flicked the ball against the big striker, only for the ball to cannon off Quaner and loop over Green and onto the roof of the net.

Palmer was injured and was replaced by fellow Chelsea loanee Brown, who scored with his first touch.

The goal came in the 27th minute when right-back Tommy Smith crossed from the edge of the box for Brown to get there first and fire past Green.

Leeds levelled in the 35th minute through Wood's 21st goal of the campaign.

A Pablo Hernandez free-kick on the right was cleared but the ball came back to Hernandez who whipped the cross back into the box.

Kyle Bartley headed goalwards and Wood reacted first taking the ball round the keeper and slotting home.

Huddersfield took control after the break, putting Leeds under pressure. Bartley showed nerves when he sliced a clearance over his own bar.

Mooy tried to break the deadlock with a variation on a corner, pulling the ball back for Chris Lowe to drill wide.

Mooy played a one-two with Smith but fired past the post from 25 yards.

In the 62nd minute Rajiv van La Parra was inches away from turning home Kachunga's cross and two minutes later Town had another great chance.

Brown battled to win the ball on the right and crossed for the unmarked Quaner who took the ball on his chest but missed his volley.

Mooy forced Green into a save but Leeds almost scored on the break from sub Alfonso Pedraza, making his debut on loan from Villareal.

Pedraza produced a powerful shot which was well saved by Ward.

Sub Nakhi Wells, on for Quaner, had another opportunity eight minutes from time but was again a fraction away from Chris Schindler's cross.

Town snatched the points right at the end when Mooy's shot deflected off Jansson and fell perfectly for defender Hefele to tap home, sparking ugly scenes.