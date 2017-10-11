UFC star, Henry Cujedo, burned while escaping from California wildfires

UFC flyweight contender Henry Cejudo has confirmed he remains on track to fight at UFC 218 in December despite suffering burns to his foot in the deadly wildfires in California.

Cejudo had to leap from a second-floor balcony at the Fountaingrove Inn in Santa Rosa to escape the blaze while he was with a group of American sports stars at a fundraising event held by former NFL player Ronnie Lott.

The San Francisco Chronicle initially reported he had broken his ankle as he fled but the UFC fighter said via his Instragram page he had only suffered burns to his foot.

Cejudo posted: "Hey everybody just want to say thank you for the love and support. Prayers to all the families that lost somebody in the fire.

"I’m doing fine and my foot isn’t broken but I did burn my foot on the way down after jumping out the window.

"It’s just a long story but I’ll keep you guys posted when I do a interview. As of now I’m on my way to Natal, Brazil to take care of business at #UFC218."

He is due to fight fellow flyweight contender Sergio Pettis in Detroit on December 2.