UFC President Dana White says Donald Trump is '100%' interested in Mayweather v McGregor fight

UFC President Dana White has said there was interest from Donald Trump in attending the Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor super fight.

However, the US President may not be in the crowd on August 26, as White stated that Trump feels like "he'll ruin events".

Speaking to TMZ about the VIP list for the fight, White was asked if Donald Trump would be sent a ticket.

White replied: "Funny you say that, they called me yesterday. I don't think they're going to come but he'll be watching."

When asked if there was interest in the fight from Trump, White stated "100%."

White said security issues play a part in the reasons why the POTUS wouldn't attend the fight.

"He feels like he'll ruin events," said White.

"Secret service is going to have to go through the place, they'll have to shut down streets and create crazy traffic."

We wonder who Trump will be rooting for?