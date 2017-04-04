UFC is the latest thing to get the Snoop Dogg commentary treatment

If you ask someone who they’d like to narrate their life, most would probably choose a Morgan Freeman or David Attenborough type – but where's the fun in that?

Anyone who’s heard Snoop Dogg narrate Animal Planet would surely choose him, and his latest effort at commentary just provides more evidence that he’s the right man for the job.

Here he is describing a few of UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier’s fights…

Yes Snoop, UFC fighters can trip their opponent – it would be a bit weird if that’s where the line was drawn…

It’s not the first time Uncle Snoop has lent his commentary to a UFC match, although it is the first time it’s happened in a professional capacity – usually it’s just on Instagram.

UFC were clearly looking for a new way to promote UFC 210 this Saturday, where Cormier defends his light heavyweight title for the first time in over a year, against Anthony Johnson.

Fans will no doubt be hoping the actual fight is as entertaining as Snoop’s commentary…