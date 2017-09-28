UEFA to hold Euro 2020 draw in Dublin

Dublin has been chosen to host the Euro 2020 qualifying draw, which will be televised live in December 2018.

The event will be held in the Convention Centre in the city on December 2, 2018.

The 2020 Championships are being hosted in 13 cities across the continent on a once-off basis, with Ireland's capital set to host four games in the Aviva.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Ardmheara Michael McDonncha, welcomed the news saying: "On behalf of the citizens of Dublin, I'm delighted by UEFA's decision to hold the draw for EURO 2020 in our great city."

FAI CEO, John Delaney, said: "I am delighted that Dublin has been selected to host the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying draw.

"Along with Dublin being one of the host cities for the tournament, the hosting of the draw in our capital city demonstrates the high regard in which Ireland is held as a tournament host.

"I would like to thank our bid team for their tremendous work in securing this prestigious event, and recognise the partnership and collaborative efforts of all parties working together through the FAI, Dublin City Council and Government, through the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, as well as the Dublin Convention Bureau.

"The live televised event will be broadcast throughout the world and puts Irish football, as well as Ireland as a nation, at the forefront of international sport."

The 13 host cities for EURO 2020 include:

Munich (Germany) - three group matches and a quarter-final

Baku (Azerbaijan) - three group matches and a quarter-final

Rome (Italy) - three group matches and a quarter-final

St Petersburg (Russia) - three group matches and a quarter-final

Brussels (Belgium) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

Copenhagen (Denmark) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

Budapest (Hungary) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

Amsterdam (Netherlands) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

Dublin (Republic of Ireland) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

Bucharest (Romania) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

Glasgow (Scotland) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

Bilbao (Spain) - three group matches and a round of 16 match

London (England) - two semi-finals and final