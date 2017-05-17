UEFA announce European trophies will be presented on pitch

UEFA announced on Wednesday afternoon that President Aleksander Ceferin has decided European trophies - at both club and international level - will be presented to the winning captains on the pitch from this year.

Manchester United and Ajax contest the Europa League final in Stockholm next Wednesday, with the women's Champions League final (Lyon v Paris St Germain) in Cardiff on June 1 and the men's Champions League final (Real Madrid v Juventus) also in the Welsh capital on June 3.

"The pitch is the players' stage and it is only fitting that their achievements are celebrated there," Ceferin said.

"It also makes sense that the officials should come down from the stands to the players - to their arena - and pay tribute to them in presenting the trophy and medals on the playing surface."

The European governing body said purpose-built stages had been produced, and assembling them will take less than five minutes.

It added in a statement: "The return to on-pitch presentations will give all fans in the stadium a better view of the trophy lifts, while the television audience will also get clearer pictures."