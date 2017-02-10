UAE ice hockey star Fatima Al Ali is so good she got to play with the Washington Capitals

Imagine meeting your sporting heroes, and having the courage not only to go out there and play with them, but to teach them tricks as well.

Well that’s exactly what Fatima Al Ali got to do when she made the journey from Abu Dhabi to the Kettler Capitals Iceplex in Washington, courtesy of Etihad and the Washington Capitals, to join a training session with her favourite team.

It might be worth noting that Fatima plays hockey for UAE, having been the men’s team’s official photographer for a time.

Everyone was keen to hear what Fatima had to say about ice hockey, and to see what she could do on the rink.

The trip was inspired by Hockey Is For Everyone month, which celebrates growing diversity and involvement in the sport, while Fatima is also due to be part of a ceremonial puck drop before a game.

Even international hockey players get star struck, though. Fatima captioned this one: “That #moment when your #dream comes true.”

Lovely stuff.
