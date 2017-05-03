Tyson Fury tells Instagram followers he's already dropped 18 pounds on his quest to return to the ring

Tyson Fury has been keeping his fans incredibly well updated as he continues his efforts to return to boxing.

The 28-year-old hasn’t boxed since beating Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 and is currently without a boxing licence, but he has been training in Spain in an attempt to get back into the ring.

And by the sound of it, he’s getting closer and closer to match fitness.

“The weight’s dripping off, melting off,” said the heavyweight in a recent social media post. “I’ve lost 18 pounds already, I can notice the difference, feeling fitter, everything is going good.

“Going to keep you all updated on my progress.”

And keep us updated he has, with regular posts on Instagram.

Beach whale 🐳 on the pads with a turbo charge. #loveanimals #eatingwell #returnofthemack 😎😎😎😎😎 @saundersbillyjoe @btsport @boxnationofficial A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on Apr 28, 2017 at 4:59am PDT

Fury remains unbeaten in 25 professional boxing matches and appears keen to fight another unbeaten Brit, namely heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua is 19 fights unbeaten courtesy of his stunning 11th round stoppage of Klitschko at Wembley at the weekend, and Fury was watching closely.

Wellldone @anthonyfjoshua good fight, you had life & death with @klitschko & I played with the guy, let's dance 💃 pic.twitter.com/alLRHPb513 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

After defeating Klitschko, Joshua said: ”Tyson Fury where you at baby?

“I know he’s been talking a lot, and he wants to come back and compete.”

And Fury answered the call.

@anthonyfjoshua challenge accepted. We will give the world 🌎 the biggest fight in a 500 years. I will play with u. You are a boxers dream. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 29, 2017

Will Fury’s training lead him to a fight with Joshua?