Tyson Fury channels Stormzy as he tells doubters to 'shut up'

Tyson Fury has released a video “to all those idiots out there who say they want to fight me”, letting them know exactly what they need to do.

The former heavyweight champion had a few choice words for those suggesting he fight anyone less than the best for his next bout.

#gypsyking #vidtothefools #worldsgreatest #shutupbitch A post shared by Tyson Fury (@gypsyking101) on May 14, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

As Stormzy’s Shut Up plays in the background, Fury says: “I am Tyson Fury, heavyweight champion of the world, and I do not roll about with bums.”

He suggests people get themselves up to the top of their game, then he’ll fight them. Until then: “shut up.”

Fury is currently battling a suspended drugs ban and hasn’t fought since November 2015, when he beat Wladimir Klitschko to claim the world heavyweight title. He vacated those belts after admitting cocaine use and battling depression, and some of them are now held by Anthony Joshua.

If the suspension is overturned, it could make for an exciting 2018 return.