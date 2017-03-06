Tyson Fury announcing a date for his next boxing match might be the most surprising sports news of the day

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has suggested he could return to the ring in May, despite having had his boxing licence suspended in October 2016.

The 28-year-old hasn’t fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko back in November 2015, but took to Twitter to announce his plans for a spring-time return.

"Breaking news"

Return of the MAC,

may 13th, working on an opponent more news to follow, @frankwarren_tv @btsport @boxnationtv — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 6, 2017

Fury mentioned promoter Frank Warren in his tweet, before writing: “Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king.”

I'm taking on all bums,

Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king 👑 who ever got my belts I'm coming for you! Big or small.🥊 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) March 6, 2017

And Warren added to Fury’s tweet with this reply.

The man who ended @Klitschko's reign. The Real Heavyweight King is coming back for his crown 👑 #GypsyKing https://t.co/jVDTCYxZV0 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) March 6, 2017

However, it might not be as simple as stepping back into the ring. The British Boxing Board of Control suspended Fury’s boxing licence “pending further investigation into anti-doping and medical issues”, a matter which is yet to be concluded and which will prevent any comeback taking place until it is.

That development came the day after he gave up his world titles in an attempt to concentrate on his struggle against depression.

Will we see Fury back in the ring soon? It looks very much as though that is the former WBO and WBA world heavyweight champion’s intention.