Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exchanging insults on Twitter, but could the pair meet in the ring?

With the fight of his life just around the corner, Anthony Joshua could probably do without any social media distractions right now.

However, that’s exactly what he got when Tyson Fury aimed a spiky tweet in the 27-year-old’s direction just 11 days before Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley.

Fury’s last fight saw him beat the Ukrainian in 2015, but the Briton hasn’t fought since then, withdrawing from two rematches with Klitschko in 2016.

The 28-year-old also had his boxing licence temporarily revoked in October 2016 as he dealt with mental health problems.

Joshua, the current IBF title holder, is 18 fights unbeaten since turning pro in 2013, and had this to say to Fury.

Typical @Tyson_Fury always tlking BS around fight time. Same offer as lst time. X2 ringside tickets dn't bring a plus 1 it's for ur fat ass🙃 https://t.co/pdExyUQTbd — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 18, 2017

Ouch.

Obviously the former heavyweight champion had something to say in response.

@anthonyfjoshua I might be fat, but your a paper champ & paper Chined weightlifting rudeboy wannabe badman! Know your place chump!Or I'll come back & ok u.🥊 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

To which Joshua offered the chance of a fight – what a pairing this would be.

Shut up & give me a date when you'll b back! YOU'RE the only reason we haven't had a fight yet! b about what u say. I ain't going know where https://t.co/fgM70skdbl — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) April 18, 2017

Fury promised to give Joshua a boxing lesson in the future, but we’re not convinced who would be doing the learning in that scenario to be honest.

@anthonyfjoshua U shouldn't throw stones when u live in a glass house,deal with bitchko first then I'll give u a boxing lesson, I promise 🙏🏻 Good luck chump — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

Fury then aimed a couple more tweets in Joshua’s direction, including this image of his impressive belt collection…

@anthonyfjoshua when u do this come back & talk bs, soppy bollocks,🥊

U can't even carry my jock strap flex 💪 u stay humble wanker,🤙 Ko 😜 pic.twitter.com/Iig8phx1XK — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

…as well as alleging that Joshua’s sparring partner, Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce, had been working him hard in the ring.

Hay @anthonyfjoshua I hear your getting battered by big @JoeJoyce_1 joker can't deal with a amateur boxer never mind the GOAT. — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 18, 2017

Could Joshua be tempted to fight Fury after Klitschko?