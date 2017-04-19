Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been exchanging insults on Twitter, but could the pair meet in the ring?

With the fight of his life just around the corner, Anthony Joshua could probably do without any social media distractions right now.

However, that’s exactly what he got when Tyson Fury aimed a spiky tweet in the 27-year-old’s direction just 11 days before Joshua takes on Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley.

Fury’s last fight saw him beat the Ukrainian in 2015, but the Briton hasn’t fought since then, withdrawing from two rematches with Klitschko in 2016.

The 28-year-old also had his boxing licence temporarily revoked in October 2016 as he dealt with mental health problems.

Joshua, the current IBF title holder, is 18 fights unbeaten since turning pro in 2013, and had this to say to Fury.

Ouch.

Obviously the former heavyweight champion had something to say in response.

To which Joshua offered the chance of a fight – what a pairing this would be.

Fury promised to give Joshua a boxing lesson in the future, but we’re not convinced who would be doing the learning in that scenario to be honest.

Fury then aimed a couple more tweets in Joshua’s direction, including this image of his impressive belt collection…

…as well as alleging that Joshua’s sparring partner, Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce, had been working him hard in the ring.

Could Joshua be tempted to fight Fury after Klitschko?

