Tyrrell Hatton in contention at Honda Classic but trails Rickie Fowler by four

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton continued to enhance his burgeoning reputation by throwing himself into contention of the Honda Classic going into Sunday's final round.

The 25-year-old, from Buckinghamshire, won his first European Tour title in October and now he could win a first on the other side of the Atlantic, but will have to overcome a four-shot deficit to leader Rickie Fowler (pictured) at Palm Beach.

Hatton carded a four-under-par 66 to climb the leaderboard on nine under, firing six birdies and he could have been in an even better position had he not bogeyed the par-three 17th.

He will tee off last with Ryder Cup star Fowler on Sunday after the American made his move with a blemish-free 65, which saw five birdies.

Five men, including two-time major champion Martin Kaymer are two shots behind Hatton on seven under, with Emiliano Grillo and Sean O'Hair big movers up the leaderboard.

Luke Donald, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia are all on five under and probably too far back to make a challenge on Sunday.