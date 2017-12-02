Two tries for debutant James Lowe as Leinster defeat Treviso

Leinster secured a comfortable 36-10 Guinness PRO14 victory against Benetton in Treviso.

New Zealander James Lowe had a debut to remember, the winger scoring two of the visitors' five tries.

Tommaso Allan's early penalty gave Benetton the lead but there was no looking back for Leinster after Lowe claimed his first try in the 16th minute.

Jordi Murphy crossed after 31 minutes following good work by Garry Ringrose, and the boot of Ross Byrne gave the Irish province a 17-3 interval lead.

Benetton had their best spell of the match after the break and centre Juan Igancio Brex ploughed over for a try which Allan converted.

But Luke McGrath's break soon set up Ringrose for a third Leinster try.

Benetton suffered another blow as Brex had a 10-minute spell in the sin-bin for high tackle on Scott Fardy.

Leinster made the most of their one-man advantage as McGrath produced a tidy finish for the bonus-point try.

Lowe's second try rounded off the victory, with Benetton still down to 14 men.

The wing took Neil Reid's pass and stepped around his marker, with Byrne adding the conversion for a personal 11-point haul.