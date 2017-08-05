Two-time NBA MVP misses cut in professional golf tournament

Back to Sport Home

Basketball star Stephen Curry carded a second successive four-over-par 74 in the Ellie Mae Classic.

Two birdies and six bogeys meant the Golden State Warriors guard missed the cut by 11 strokes at the secondary Web.com Tour event at TPC Stonebrae.

A second round 62 enabled Andrew Yun to take over at the top of the leaderboard in the California event on 13 under par.
KEYWORDS: golf, basketball, steph curry, stephen curry

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport