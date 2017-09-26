Two new names in provisional Republic of Ireland squad for Moldova and Wales games

Irish boss Martin O’Neill has added some new faces to his provisional 32-man squad for the games at home to Moldova in Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6 and away to Wales in Cardiff on Monday, October 9.

Aston Villa’s Scott Hogan, who qualifies through his Carlow-born grandmother and Wexford-born grandfather, and Millwall’s Aiden O’Brien, who is a former underage international, will join the squad for the first time.

Scott Hogan

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick and forward David McGoldrick both return after missing the games against Georgia and Serbia.

Greg Cunningham (knee) and Jonathan Walters (knee) have been ruled out by injury.

Both Robbie Brady and James McClean are suspended for the Moldova game but are expected to link up with the squad on Monday, October 2.

Tickets for the clash with Moldova at Aviva Stadium on Friday, October 6 are still available.

Republic of Ireland MNT provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Middlesbrough), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), John O’Shea (Sunderland), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Sunderland), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan, Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McCarthy (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O’Kane (Leeds United), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Jonathan Hayes (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Preston North End)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Nottingham Forest), David McGoldrick (Ipswich Town), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Aiden O’Brien (Millwall)