Two medals for Sinead McGowan at World Transplant Games

Sinead McGowan from Renmore, Galway collected both a gold and a silver medal at the 21st World Transplant Games in Malaga today, winning the 400m race and coming second in her 1,500m race.

Michelle Reinhardt McCabe from Smithboro, Monaghan also collected gold in the 100m sprint.

All in all, Transplant Team Ireland racked up a total of two gold, two silver and 2 bronze medals to add to their already impressive haul.

Ireland relay team Angela Sherlock, Sinead McGowan, Michelle Reinhardt and Aoife Murray at the WTG 17.

Track and field events also saw Corkman Pat O'Sullivan (from Mallow) win a bronze medal in the Long Jump event.

Mick Dwyer from Cabinteely, Dublin win his second medal at the Games, a silver in the Ball Throw (age category 60-69 years), having already won a gold yesterday in the Golf pairs event with teammate Garry Campbell from Greystones.

Dubliner Ron Grainger (from Castleknock) won a Bronze medal in the 100m sprint event.

Other members of Transplant Team Ireland put in great performances in athletics today and Dubliner Angela Sherlock (from Whitehall) came fourth in the Discus event and James Nolan from Kildare came fifth in the 400m race.

After winning her two races today Sinead McGowan said: “The 1,500m race was tough. It was very hot. The 400m is my favourite race.

“I’ve done it at every games. I’ve been at since 2011 and have always won silver so today is the day I’ve finally got the gold.

“I have to thank my brother Seamus, my donor who made it possible for me to be here. Thanks to my family and my partner Phil for all their support.

“It has been unwavering and particularly my dad who is not well enough to travel this year but is usually here with me”.