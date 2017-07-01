Two medals for Keohane at World Transplant Games

Corkman Mike Keohane won two silver medals for the 5K Racewalk and Discus events at the at World Transplant Games in Malaga, Spain this morning.

Tony Gartland from Carlow also clinched a silver in the 5k Racewalk in his age category (50-59 years).

First up was Mike Keohane from Roscarberry, Cork who comfortably won a silver medal in the 40-49 years age category with a personal best time of 28.23, coming in just behind the overall winner from Hungary.

Then just over an hour later he went on to win a silver in the Discus event with the UK coming first and the Czech Republic in 3rd place.

This is Mike's third medal to win at the Games having already secured a bronze earlier in the week for the Darts triples event with fellow Corkman Charlie Ryan (from Cobh) and Dubliner Lenny Ryan (from Tallaght).

I'm delighted with this, a personal best of 28.23. Conditions were very tough,” said Keohane.

“I kept a solid pace the whole way through. 18 seconds faster than I achieved at the European Championships in Finland last year.

“The Hungarian competitor in from of me got a world record. All the training has paid off. I'm lucky to be here and it;s my donor that I have to thank for that. A big thank you to my wife Dee, for her massive support".

Tony Gartland, from Hacketstown, Carlow, the first person to undergo a liver transplant in Ireland, also paid tribute to his supporters

"The 5km and 1500m races earlier in the week didn't go as well as I would have hoped,” he said.

“Following that disappointment, I spent the week focusing on encouraging the rest of the team and this race. I'm absolutely delighted to get a silver after the hard work I put in. I'll have very happy memories of Spain.

“I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me, and a big thank you to the physio I got from Noel Molloy and Star Geoghegan".

A number of members of the Irish Team have yet to compete in athletics events on the final day of events at the Games.

The team will will return home to Dublin airport at 5.30pm tomorrow evening.