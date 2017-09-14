Two Lenister rugby players denied entry to South Africa

Leinster rugby have confirmed that Jamison Gibson-Park and Isa Nacewa have been denied entry to South Africa due to visa issues.

The squad arrived at the airport this morning in South Africa but regulations brought in last January require the New Zealanders to have obtained a visa to enter the country.

In a statement, Guy Easterby, Head of Rugby Operations said the pair will return to Dublin at the earliest opportunity.

“As of 16 January 2017 a visa is required for New Zealand nationals entering South Africa.

“Unfortunately this visa was not applied for by Leinster Rugby on behalf of Jamison Gibson-Park and Isa Nacewa in advance of the squad leaving Dublin Airport on Tuesday afternoon. It was only brought to our attention upon landing into Johannesburg on Wednesday morning that this was now a requirement.

“This was clearly an administrative oversight on our part and a valuable lesson has been learned.

“Nick McCarthy will arrive in later today (Thursday) and for the moment no other player will be called up to the squad.

“The squad is looking forward to the considerable challenge that awaits them against the Southern Kings.”