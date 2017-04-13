Ajax dominated proceedings against Schalke in Amsterdam to win their first leg 2-0.

Captain Davy Klaassen scored both goals, the first from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute and the second in the early stages of the second half.

It will be all to play for in the second leg in Genk after the Belgians lost an entertaining clash against Celta Vigo 3-2 in Spain.

Genk took the lead in the 10th minute through Jean-Paul Boetius but found themselves behind seven minutes later after goals from Pione Sisto and Iago Aspas.

Fans climb the goal as supporters invade the pitch a few minutes before the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Lyon and Besiktas.

John Guidetti grabbed a third for Celta before half-time but Thomas Buffel's 67th-minute header changed the complexion of the contest.

Two late goals earned Lyon a 2-1 victory over Besiktas in a match delayed by crowd trouble.

Lyon supporters spilled onto the pitch ahead of kick-off, with the club claiming they were being targeted by projectiles and firecrackers thrown from the top of the stands.

When play did eventually begin 45 minutes late, it was the Turkish visitors who took an early lead through Ryan Babel.

Lyon pushed hard for an equaliser that eventually came in the 83rd minute through Corentin Tolisso.

And a minute later they found a winner from an unlikely source as Jeremy Morel pounced on a terrible mistake by goalkeeper Fabricio.