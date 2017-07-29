Two killed in stampede at football match in South Africa

Two people have been killed in a stampede at a football match in South Africa.

The stampede happened on Saturday during a game between top teams Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto area of Johannesburg.

Public safety official Michael Sun was reported as saying paramedics went to the stadium and the situation has been brought under control.

Mr Sun suggested the stampede was linked to disruption caused by people trying to sell or present fake tickets at a stadium gate.

Despite the stampede, the match continued until the end with Kaizer Chiefs winning 1-0.