Two Irish players on shortlist for European Player of the Year

Ireland international rugby duo CJ Stander and Garry Ringrose have made it onto the five-man shortlist for the 2017 EPCR European Player of the Year award.

The Munster back row and Leinster centre are joined by Saracens pair Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje, as well as Clermont Auvergne out-half Camile Lopez.

They made the cut from the original 15-man long list of players revealed in March, which included Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong and Munster scrum half Conor Murray.

The Player of the Year will be decided by public vote and you can cast your vote right here up until May 13.