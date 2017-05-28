Two Ireland players involved in minor car crash on way to join squad

Shane Duffy and Eunan O'Kane were involved a in minor car crash on the way to join the rest of the squad at training camp today.

The FAI confirmed that the two men were safe and have since joined the team at a hotel in Dublin.

Shane Duffy was involved in the crash on the way to training camp today.

The news comes as Martin O'Neill named a 19-man squad which will travel to New Jersey for Thursday's friendly against Mexico.

Kevin Long is included so is on course to make his Irish debut, while Colin Doyle joins Darren Randolph as the two goalkeepers to make the trip.

Kevin Long.

Wes Hoolahan, James McClean and Richard Keogh are three of the first-team regulars that are also included.

West Ham United youngster Declan Rice drops out following his first involvement at senior level.

The squad will depart Dublin on Monday ahead of Thursday's game in New Jersey - which will be broadcast live on eir Sport - and return to Dublin on Friday.

A selection of senior players will then report into camp as preparations begin for the friendly against Uruguay on June 4 and the World Cup qualifier against Austria on June 11. Both are to be played in the Aviva Stadium.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle, Darren Randolph

Defenders: Cyrus Christie, Alex Pearce, Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy, Andy Boyle, Kevin Long, John Egan

Midfielders: Eunan O'Kane, Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan, Conor Hourihane, Wes Hoolahan, Stephen Gleeson, Callum O'Dowda, James McClean

Forwards: David McGoldrick, Daryl Murphy