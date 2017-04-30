Two game-defining decisions from the draw at Old Trafford

Swansea have earned a deserved point at Old Trafford – with goals from Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson meaning the game finished 1-1.

Here, we took a look at two of the big decisions in the match, and some of the reaction the fans had to them.

1. The penalty

Rooney scores
(Martin Rickett/PA)

United’s goal came from the spot, as Rooney became the first player to score 20 Premier League penalties for United – sending Lukas Fabianski the wrong way to slot home in the bottom corner.

It’s Neil Swarbrick’s decision to award the penalty which has had fans talking though. The foul was awarded after Marcus Rashford went down under a Fabianski challenge – but many thought Rashford went down easy.

Some thought there was a conspiracy afoot…

United fans though? Well we don’t think they were bothered if it was a foul – in fact they seemed pretty proud of the 19-year-old if he had dived.

In any case, against the run of play, the decision helped put United ahead in the first half.

2. Herrera’s positioning

Sigurdsson scores
(Martin Rickett/PA)

For the equaliser – a sumptuous free kick from Sigurdsson – it was all about Ander Herrera.

Before the kick was taken, the Spanish midfielder seemed confused as to where to stand, initially taking up position in the defensive wall before going to stand on the David De Gea’s goal line – then back again.

This return to the wall likely cost United the three points – as he watched the ball sail perfectly into the area of the net he just vacated. Cue the confused fans…

Some thought it was De Gea’s fault though.

And at least one or two seemed excited by the whole thing too.

For those who don’t play Fifa – just don’t worry about it.

Swansea’s point keeps them in touching distance of safety, two points behind 17th placed Hull, but they will need to start winning games if they are to stay up. United will have to do the same for a top four finish, currently sitting in fifth and a point behind third-placed Liverpool.
