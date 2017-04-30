Two game-defining decisions from the draw at Old Trafford

Swansea have earned a deserved point at Old Trafford – with goals from Wayne Rooney and Gylfi Sigurdsson meaning the game finished 1-1.

Here, we took a look at two of the big decisions in the match, and some of the reaction the fans had to them.

1. The penalty

(Martin Rickett/PA)

United’s goal came from the spot, as Rooney became the first player to score 20 Premier League penalties for United – sending Lukas Fabianski the wrong way to slot home in the bottom corner.

Did you know Marcus Rashford is also a professional synchronized swimmer? pic.twitter.com/0mZE1KicjB — ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@INabbedUrTweet) April 30, 2017

It’s Neil Swarbrick’s decision to award the penalty which has had fans talking though. The foul was awarded after Marcus Rashford went down under a Fabianski challenge – but many thought Rashford went down easy.

Marcus Rashford clearly making the most of Fabianski throwing himself to the ground. These English players 🙄 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 30, 2017

Some thought there was a conspiracy afoot…

Costa dives - "Disgrace"

Rashford dives - "Great play"



The English media. — DR (@Paedrophile) April 30, 2017

'Clever' from Marcus Rashford according to Robbie Savage. Costa or Suarez and it's a dive and he's a cheat. Sickening double-standards tbh. — Mark Jepson (@markjepson) April 30, 2017

Coutinho last weekend was punished for being honest and staying on his feet when there was contact, Rashford gets rewarded for diving — ʝ (@groojic) April 30, 2017

United fans though? Well we don’t think they were bothered if it was a foul – in fact they seemed pretty proud of the 19-year-old if he had dived.

Very high footballing IQ from Rashford. I'm so proud. He'll go far Lool — ㅤㅤㅤ (@AaronMancz) April 30, 2017

Rashford world class dive — Cheque book Manager (@PankajMUFC) April 30, 2017

In any case, against the run of play, the decision helped put United ahead in the first half.

2. Herrera’s positioning

(Martin Rickett/PA)

For the equaliser – a sumptuous free kick from Sigurdsson – it was all about Ander Herrera.

GOAL Man Utd 1-1 Swansea (79 mins). What a goal! Gyfli Sigurdsson curls a stunning free-kick into the top corner to level #MUNSWA — Premier League (@premierleague) April 30, 2017

Before the kick was taken, the Spanish midfielder seemed confused as to where to stand, initially taking up position in the defensive wall before going to stand on the David De Gea’s goal line – then back again.

This return to the wall likely cost United the three points – as he watched the ball sail perfectly into the area of the net he just vacated. Cue the confused fans…

Herrera would've stopped it had he stayed on the line. — RG⁶ (@registability) April 30, 2017

Herrera went to the goal post to point out where the ball should go. 😂 — Punde ™ (@harvinthskin) April 30, 2017

Some thought it was De Gea’s fault though.

What is David De Gea doing there? Orders Ander Herrera to move off the line which follows with Sigurdsson placing it into the net. Pathetic! — manutd5th (@manutd53) April 30, 2017

And at least one or two seemed excited by the whole thing too.

Herrera just tried to do the FIFA put a man on the line free kick thing! — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) April 30, 2017

For those who don’t play Fifa – just don’t worry about it.

Swansea’s point keeps them in touching distance of safety, two points behind 17th placed Hull, but they will need to start winning games if they are to stay up. United will have to do the same for a top four finish, currently sitting in fifth and a point behind third-placed Liverpool.