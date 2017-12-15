Two changes for Munster; one for Leinster ahead of European clashes

Munster and Leinster have announced their teams for their Champions Cup clashes this weekend.

Munster have made two changes to the starting XV as they head to Welford Road for their second battle with Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

Keith Earls training in Limerick earlier this week. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Hooker Kevin O’Byrne gets his first European start as he and winger Darren Sweetnam move up from the bench.

They step in as Andrew Conway and Rhys Marshall continue to follow return to play protocols.

Keith Earls and Niall Scannell return to the match-day 23 after respective hamstring and thumb injuries.

Leicester will be looking for revenge following Munster’s bonus-point 33-10 win at home last weekend.

The match kicks off at 5.30pm on Sunday, December 17.

Starting XV:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (C)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell

17. Brian Scott

18. John Ryan

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Duncan Williams

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Keith Earls

Meanwhile, Leinster have made just one change to their starting XV with Josh van der Flier coming in for the injured Rhys Ruddock against the Exeter Chiefs.

Leinster take on the English champions at home in the Aviva on Saturday following their hard-fought 18-8 win over the Chiefs.

Rhys Ruddock was ruled out earlier in the week with a hamstring injury.

With van der Flier coming in as a replacement, this means a swap to the blind side for Seán O’Brien as van der Flier takes the number seven jersey.

Despite some concern early in the week over a quad injury, Johnny Sexton starts at ten partnered with Luke McGrath.

There are two changes on the bench with Andrew Porter in line to make his Champions Cup debut while Dan Leavy shakes off a hamstring injury to be included in the match-day 23.

Starting XV:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Fergus McFadden

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Isa Nacewa (c)

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy

2. Seán Cronin

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. Scott Fardy

6. Seán O’Brien

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. James Tracy

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. James Ryan

20. Dan Leavy

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

22. Ross Byrne

23. Jordan Larmour

Tickets for the Leinster v Exeter match are available at Ticketmaster. The match kicks-off at 3.15pm on Saturday, December 16.