Two Airtricity League teams to participate in Scottish Challenge Cup

Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers will be entered into next season's Scottish Challenge Cup.

The FAI Director of Competitions Fran Gavin made the announcement at today's launch of the 2017 Airtricity League.

Sligo Rovers will be entering the Scottish Challenge Cup for the 2017/18 Season. This follows on from talks between the FAI and the SFA pic.twitter.com/MLTbcxBIT0 — sligo leitrim youths (@SlyouthsO) February 14, 2017

We're delighted to be taking part in next seasons IRN-BRU Scottish Challenge Cup. https://t.co/EcgdzGUCTp — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) February 14, 2017

The competition features teams from outside the Scottish Premiership as well as the top-flight's under 20 teams.

This year's tournament also included two clubs each from Wales and Northern Ireland.

Crusaders and Linfield are involved in 2016-17 from Northern Ireland, while Wales are represented by The New Saints and Bala Town.

Representatives from each SSE Airtricity League club were present at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday as the 2017 season was officially launched. It kicks off on Friday February 24.