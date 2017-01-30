Twitter's getting a bit carried away after Sutton Utd got a massive game in the FA Cup

Back to Sport Home

Vanarama National League side Sutton United pulled off defeating Championship side Leeds on Sunday in the FA Cup, and they now know the next opponents they’ll face in the last 16.

And it’s a cracking draw. Getting impatient? Ok, fine – they’ve drawn Premier League Arsenal at home.

Twitter has acted just how you’d expect: full of raw emotion.

Excitement GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY

There’s intrigue about the upset that could possibly happen.

Plus obviously, that sort of unadulterated excitement that just can’t be held in is on display.

And pure joy at what a cracking draw it really is for Sutton.

There’s also an element of surprise.

Plus, a little bit of negativity thrown in for good measure.

Well, let’s see what you’ve got this time Sutton…
KEYWORDS: Arsenal, FA Cup, Football, Sutton, The Football Association, Vanarama National League, sport, soccer

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport